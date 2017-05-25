Suspended Nasarawa NLC Chairman reinstated, declares support for strike

Mr Abdullahi Adeka, Chairman, Nasarawa State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, who was suspended last week, for opposing a strike action declared by the workers, has been reinstated.

Adeka, whose suspension tore the congress into two factions, resumed leadership of the full group after he declared full support for the workers’ action.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeka was subsequently accepted to chair a meeting of the State Executive Council of NLC, held on Thursday in Lafia.

“As you can see, all the factions have accepted to come together as one under my leadership; we are now a united front ready to fight for the workers,” he told NAN.

He said that the “minor disagreement” was resolved following the intervention of the national headquarters of the union.

“Now that we are one, the ongoing strike action will be sustained until the state government meets all our demands

“All other affiliates of NLC and Trade Union Congress that were not part of the strike, are hereby directed to join immediately,” he declared

He listed groups expected to join the strike to include the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) and the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

Others are Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Tertiary Institutions, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), among others

He vowed that the workers would not compromise the struggle until victory was attained.

Mr Bala Umaru, Adeka’s Deputy, who acted as chairman while he was away, declared his loyalty to Adeka’s leadership, and promised to support him toward improved working conditions for Nasarawa State workers.

