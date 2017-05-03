Suspended SGF, Lawal collected N507m bribe – Senate
The final report of the Senate ad-hoc Committee on Mounting Humanitarian Crisis in the North East has revealed that contractors paid over N500m in kickbacks to a company linked to the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal. An interim report, late last year, had indicted Lawal for due process violation […]
Suspended SGF, Lawal collected N507m bribe – Senate
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!