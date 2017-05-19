Sustain peace talk in N/Delta, Methodist Church tells FG

By CALEB AYANSINA

ABUJA – The Methodist Church Nigeria has called on the Federal Government to redouble its efforts in restoring peace in the oil rich Niger Delta by sustaining the ongoing peace talk in the region.

The Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, the Most Rev. Joseph Oche Job said this became necessary as other forceful methods used by the government proved abortive.

Job, who stated this at the presentation of the communiqué issued at the end of the 23rd Annual Diocesan Synod of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Abuja, at Cathedral of Unity Wuse, Abuja, noted that as the situation is now, the country needs peace in the Niger Delta region to survive.

“The synod notes the effort of the federal government in restoring peace to the Niger Delta region and prays that the government should sustain the peace talks as other forceful methods seem to have proved abortive.

“The synod observes the economic recession of the nation and prays that government should do all to restore the economic stability of the nation within possible time to cushion the suffering of the masses,” the cleric said.

He maintained that it is barbaric for government to refuse the people the wages for their labour, while watching them die of hunger, insisting that the government must diversify to increase its internally generated revenue.

According to him, “The federal government must give urgent attention to the unpaid worker salaries and pensions by ensuring prudent use of available resources, and to finding a new and sustainable means of generating income to that effect.”

On Farmer/ Fulani herdsmen clashes, the Archbishop said that Agatu people and other people that had been under attacks by the herdsmen had not been fairly treated by the government.

He maintained that the lackadaisical attitude displayed so far by the government suggested that the Fulani herdsmen are acting government’s scripts.

“The synod calls on the federal government to tackle headlong, the invading army of herdsmen especially in southern Kaduna and Agatu area of Benue state so that it may not appear as if the herdsmen are executing government’s mandates.

“We call on the government at all levels to ensure fairness, equity and justice at all times to give every section of the country a sense of belonging to develop faith in our democracy,” he said.

On the release of Chibok girls, the church commended the federal government efforts so far including restoring peace in the North-East, but called for more measure to bring back the remaining captive girls.

The synod appreciates the effort of the federal government in restoring peace in the North-East and measures taken to rescue the 82 Chibok girls and prays that more effort be made to bring back the remaining girls,” he said.

