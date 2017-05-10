Suswam vs DSS: Ex-Governor withdraws N10bn suit against agency, AGF

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday struck out a N10bn fundamental human rights enforcement suit filed by a former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, against the Department of State Service, its Director-General, Lawal Daura, and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN). Justice Gabriel Kolawole struck […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

