Suswam withdraws N10bn suit against DSS, AGF

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

‎Former Benue State governor, Dr. Gabriel Suswam Wednesday withdrew his N10 billion fundamental rights enforcement suit he filed against the Department of State Service, its Director-General, Lawal Daura, and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) before the Abuja division of the Federal High Court.

Consequently, Justice Gabriel Kolawole struck out the suit which was pending before his court.

When the matter came up, counsel to Suswam, Mr. Joseph Daudu (SAN) moved an application for the withdrawal of the suit, after the application was not opposed by counsel to the defendants, Mr. C.D Akpe.

At the court session, Suswam, who was recently released from the custody of the Department of State Security Service (DSS) after 70 days was present in court.

In the suit which was withdrawn, the former governor through his counsel, Joseph Daudu (SAN) urged the court to declare that his arrest and detention on Saturday, February 25 till date at the headquarters of the DSS under the instructions if it’s Director-General without trial or due process being followed violates the his fundamental human rights to personal liberty guaranteed by sections 35(1) of the 1999 constitution and Article 5 and 6 of the African Charter on human and people’s rights.

Share

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

