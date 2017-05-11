Suswam’s trial on illegal firearms stalled over ill health

Attempt by the federal government to dock former governor of Benue state Gabriel Suswam for alleged unlawful possession of fire arms and money laundering charges, has been stalled at the federal high court in Abuja.

The former governor who was incarcerated for more than 43 days by the Department of the State Service (DSS) over the alleged offence, was said to have taken ill and was being attended to at an undisclosed hospital in Abuja.

Joseph Daudu SAN, counsel representing Suswam disclosed the news of illness of his client, prompting the arraignment to be deferred till a time when the ex-governor would have recovered fully.

The federal government through the DSS had sought to put Suswam on trial before Justice Gabriel Kolawole an account of huge arms and ammunition found in some vehicles traced to him in Abuja.

He had earlier withdrawn the N10billion suit slammed on the DSS over his arrest and detention without trial, a breach on his fundamental rights.

Justice Kolawole struck out the suit slammed against the Director General of DSS and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) for his unlawful arrest and detention without following due process of the law.

SEYI ANJORIN, Abuja

