SWAN honours NFF president Pinnick with Merit Award

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) with a Merit Award honoured the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick.

The occasion was the 53rd Full Council Meeting of SWAN, which took place at the expansive ambience of the Yankari Games Reserve, Bauchi and was attended by a galaxy of prominent political leaders and football chieftains, among them are; Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar and members of his cabinet.

Former NFF General Secretary and two-term member of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Sani Ahmed Toro and Chairman of NPFL club Wikki Tourists, Alhaji Isa Musa Matori were also in attendance.

In presenting the award to the NFF boss, SWAN President Honour Sirawoo said:

“The sports writing fraternity in our great country is proud of your outstanding support to the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, and contributions to sports development in Nigeria.”

NFF’s Director of Media and Communications, Ademola Olajire, took the award on behalf of Pinnick, said the new member of the Executive Committee of Confederation of African Football remained committed to providing even greater support and encouragement to the nation’s sports –writing family.

Pinnick, whose 31 –month old administration has brought honours to Nigeria in the shape of FIFA U-17 World Cup, Africa U-23 Cup of Nations, two Africa Women Cup of Nations titles and Olympic bronze medal, is also the vice president of the West Africa B Union and a member of the Organizing Committee for FIFA Competitions.

Anthony Nlebem with agency reports

