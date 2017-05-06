Swansea Climb Out Of Drop Zone

Swansea City leapfrogged Hull City to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone with two games remaining after Fernando Llorente headed the winner against Everton. Llorente got the better of Phil Jagielka to nod Jordan Ayew’s cross past goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg from close range – the Spaniard’s 13th league goal of the season. Mason…

