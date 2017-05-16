Swansea To Have Talks With Key Players Fernando Llorente And Gylfi Sigurdsson

Swansea are planning swift talks to resolve the futures of star men Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente after retaining their Premier League status.

“You always want to keep your best players and they’ve been excellent all season,” Swansea head coach Paul Clement said of Sigurdsson and Llorente.

“We’re going to have those discussions this weekend and in the early days of next week to decide how we move forward – myself, the chairman Huw Jenkins and our two main owners, Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien.

“But hopefully they have enjoyed being part of what we’ve done in the second half of the season.

“Hopefully they realise that we’re a good club, they’ve got good team-mates and they really want to stay here as well. I hope they do.”

Swansea’s first signing of the summer could be assistant manager Claude Makelele, who joined the club following Clement’s appointment in January.

Clement says former Chelsea and France midfielder Makelele is close to agreeing a new contract, and the former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich number two is also planning to add to his playing squad.

“We are going to look at doing some things in the summer because we want to be stronger next season,” said Clement, who steered Swansea to safety by taking 26 points from 18 games after they had picked up only 12 from their first 19 matches.

“But I am very happy with the way the players performed and I don’t see massive changes.”

