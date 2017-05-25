Sweden Just Listed Their Entire Country On Airbnb And Made This Lekker Video

If you’re in charge of promoting tourism in Sweden you’ve got a pretty easy job, but props to the team that came up with this latest idea.

Visit Sweden’s new campaign sees the country listed on Airbnb, with the emphasis being on the fact that you’re blessed with the “freedom to roam”.

National laws place great emphasis on allowing citizens to explore their country – it’s called “allemansrätten” or “everyman’s right” – and applies to both public and private land, with a few exceptions to the latter.

USA Today with more:

“You can camp or pick berries or hike everywhere, as long as you don’t come too close to houses or disturb fields or animals that are grazing,” said Jenny Kaiser, president of Visit Sweden, Sweden’s tourism agency… The somewhat tongue-in-cheek tourism campaign includes a video by “Åke” who offers a tour of the country, much as people put up video tours of their houses on Airbnb.

Go on, Åke, show us around:

A little smug but I can dig it.

If you head to the listing on Airbnb (HERE) you’ll find that rather than properties, the country’s natural splendour is on show:

That rustic forest looks great, but what’s the WiFi password?

Very cool, Sweden, BUT…

[sources:usatoday&airbnb]

