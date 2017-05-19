Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Swedish prosecutor drops rape probe against WikiLeaks’s Assange

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Uganda, World | 0 comments

Stockholm, Sweden | AFP |  Swedish prosecutors said Friday that they had closed a seven-year rape investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

“Director of Public Prosecution, Marianne Ny, has today decided to discontinue the investigation regarding suspected rape by Julian Assange,” it said in a statement.

The post Swedish prosecutor drops rape probe against WikiLeaks’s Assange appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.