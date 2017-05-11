Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Swizz Beatz Pledges Full Support For Africa; Says Motherland Is The Sh*t

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

American hip hop recording artist and record producer from New York City, Kasseem Dean, better known by his stage name Swizz Beatz, has pledged his support for Africa publicly. During the Outside Tour, Swizz came on stage saying he was very proud of the African movement and how its being recognized globally. In his words; I am very […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.