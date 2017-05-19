Pages Navigation Menu

Syndicate Nabbed for Allegedly Stealing from Passengers Aboard a Flight from Lagos to Abuja | WATCH

Posted on May 19, 2017

Social media influencer Japheth Omojuwa shared series of videos of how a group of passengers on a flight from Lagos to Abuja were caught allegedly stealing from other passengers. According to him, this group has been carrying out the act for sometime and the airline had to place a spy in the plane to nab […]

The post Syndicate Nabbed for Allegedly Stealing from Passengers Aboard a Flight from Lagos to Abuja | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

