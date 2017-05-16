Syrian government denies US allegations of mass killings, body burning – Chicago Tribune
|
Chicago Tribune
|
Syrian government denies US allegations of mass killings, body burning
Chicago Tribune
These satellite images provided by the State Department and DigitalGlobe, taken Aug. 27, 2013, left, and April 16, 2015, show what the State Department described as a building in a prison complex in Syria that was modified to support a crematorium. (AP).
Syrian government denies U.S. allegations of mass killings
Syria Denies US Accusation of Mass Killings, Use of Crematorium
Israeli minister and former IDF general says 'the time has come to assassinate Assad'
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!