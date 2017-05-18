System memory sticks based on Intel’s 3D-memory tech won’t appear until 2018

Intel indicated that system memory sticks based on its new 3D XPoint technology won’t appear until refreshed Xeon processors launch in 2018. Thus, Intel plans to inject its Optane-branded memory sticks into the data center first.

