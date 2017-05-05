Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tablet sales post their 10th consecutive quarter of declines

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Own a tablet? You may be part of a dying breed. As per preliminary data from the Worldwide Quarterly Tablet Tracker, the tablet market is continuing to shrink, posting an 8.5 percent decline over the same time last year.

The post Tablet sales post their 10th consecutive quarter of declines appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.