Tackling examination failure, TutorDoctor offers one-on-one model

Examination failure is a challenge many students and parents know too well. There are many reasons that can be blamed for the incessant examination failures students experience including approach to study, attention to details, peer relationships, bad teachers, not asking questions and so on. For many parents, it may become a source of embarrassment and…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Tackling examination failure, TutorDoctor offers one-on-one model appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

