Tackling Malaria scourge through preventive interventions

Recent reports have indicated improved access to malaria interventions especially in Sub-Saharan Africa. Diagnostic testing for children as well as preventive treatment for pregnant women has significantly increased. According to the 2016 World Malaria Report released by the World Health Organization (WHO), the estimated number of malaria cases declined by 88 percent while death rates […]

Tackling Malaria scourge through preventive interventions

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

