Taiwan Is Set To Become The First Asian Country To Legalize Same-Sex Marriages

Taiwan will become the first country in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage, after a landmark ruling by the constitutional court, Sydney Morning Herald reports. The court ruled on Wednesday that a civil law defining marriage as a union between a man and a woman violates constitutional guarantees of equal protection. The Taiwan News reported the…

The post Taiwan Is Set To Become The First Asian Country To Legalize Same-Sex Marriages appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

