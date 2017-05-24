Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Taiwan Is Set To Become The First Asian Country To Legalize Same-Sex Marriages

Posted on May 24, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Taiwan will become the first country in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage, after a landmark ruling by the constitutional court, Sydney Morning Herald reports. The court ruled on Wednesday that a civil law defining marriage as a union between a man and a woman violates constitutional guarantees of equal protection. The Taiwan News reported the…

The post Taiwan Is Set To Become The First Asian Country To Legalize Same-Sex Marriages appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.