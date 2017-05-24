Pages Navigation Menu

Taiwan step closer to being first in Asia for same-sex marriage – CNN

Posted on May 24, 2017 in World | 0 comments


CNN

Taiwan step closer to being first in Asia for same-sex marriage
CNN
(CNN) Taiwan's top court has cleared the way for the island to recognize same-sex marriage. The Constitutional Court ruled Wednesday that current laws, which say that marriage is between a man and a woman, violate the constitution. The panel of judges …
Taiwan Court Orders Legal Change to Allow Gay MarriageBloomberg
Taiwan set to become first Asian country to legalise same sex marriageThe Sydney Morning Herald
Taiwan court rules in favour of gay marriage in Asia firstDaily Mail
Washington Post –Irish Independent –Telegraph.co.uk –Daily Astorian
all 72 news articles »

