Tambuwal Gov says State recovers N278m from Ghost workers on LG payrolls

Pulse Nigeria

Tambuwal said the money was paid to the ghost workers' bank accounts but was not claimed from the various banks. Published: 57 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · Aminu Tambuwal play. Aminu Tambuwal. (Daily Trust) …



and more »