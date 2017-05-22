Tambuwal lauds Fayose, says Ekiti governor a factor in Nigerian politics

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has said his Ekiti counterpart, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has transformed the southwest state with the various developmental projects he has embarked upon.

He also said Fayose has become a factor in Nigerian politics.

Tambuwal stated this during a call on Fayose at Government House, Ado-Ekiti at the weekend.

This is coming on the heels of a similar statement by a former Kano State Governor, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, who said Fayose was truly on ground and loved by the people and who cannot be torpedoed by the opposition.

A statement by Fayose’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, said Tambuwal was in Ekiti to attend the funeral of the late Military Governor of the old Western Region, Major-General Adeyinka Adebayo.

“I am a regular visitor to Ekiti State and I can see that a lot of transformation has taken place in. Ekiti under the leadership of Governor Ayodele Fayose.

A lot of projects have been embarked upon and that shows the commitment of the governor to making the living standard of the people better. He loves his people and he is working for them.

“In politics, Governor Ayodele Fayose has become an important factor. He doesn’t pretend ‎and his voice is heard across the land. He identifies with the people and the people love him,” Tambuwal said.

On the demise of General Adebayo, the Sokoto State governor said the country had lost a great figure who believed in the unity and stability of Nigeria.

In a related development, a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ladi Adebutu (Ogun State), has described Fayose as a man to look out for in the future political development of the country.

Adebutu,who was also in Ekiti for Adebayo’s burial, also expressed optimism that his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would take over the governance of Ogun come 2019.

He said a coalition of parties was working to wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress (APC),which he accused of misrule.

