Tambuwal to upgrade Health Tech School to College

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State said the state government would upgrade into a college, the Sultan Abdulrahman School of Health Technology, Gwadabawa.

The governor’s Special Adviser, Media and Public Affairs, Malam Imam Imam, said Tambuwal made the promise when he visited the school, which was established in 1992.

Tambuwal said the upgrade was in recognition of the giant strides recorded by the school in training highly-needed middle-level medical manpower.

” This school is tremendously boosting the efforts of the state government in the provision of efficient healthcare services. Upgrading the school to a college means improved funding and increased infrastructural development. The management should continue to sustain the high standards it is known for,” Tambuwal said.

The Executive Director of the school, Alhaji Nasiru Aliyu, had earlier commended the governor for the visit, saying, ” this is the first time a governor visited the institution.

” Upgrading the school means more development, admissions and we may even attract more funding from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund( TETFUND).

” We have recently performed wonderfully in various national examinations in programmes like Community Health, Medical Laboratory Science, Pharmacy and Medical Records.

” We will not relent in our efforts and we will not compromise the set standards.

”Other governors should emulate Tambuwal as he accords priority attention to the health and other sectors of the economy,” Aliyu, said.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

