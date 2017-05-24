Tanzanian president fires mining minister and chief of state-run agency – Reuters
|
Reuters
|
Tanzanian president fires mining minister and chief of state-run agency
Reuters
Tanzania's President-elect John Pombe Magufuli salutes members of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi Party (CCM) at the party's sub-head office on Lumumba road in Dar es Salaam, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Sadi Said/File Photo – RTSTRMP.
Tanzania: Magufuli Sacks Energy Minister Prof Muhongo
Acacia insists it declares minerals as Tanzania affirms export ban
Acacia Mining export ban remains amid Tanzania accusations of deception
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!