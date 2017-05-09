Tap Into Abundant Mineral Resources, PDP Chieftain Urges FG

ALO ABIOLA, ADO EKITI

Federal Government has been urged to tap the abundant mineral resources that abound in various part of the country, as a way of salvaging her ailing economy and make it sustainable.

A Chieftain of Peoples’ Democratic Party PDP) Hon. Opeyemi Falegan, who gave the advice said exploration of such mineral resources will help in boosting the nation’s economy and reduce over dependence on oil money which has been the only source of revenue generation for the country .

Falegan in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti, noted that the ill-effect of the non-diversification of the country’s economy came to fore with the sharp drop in oil money in the middle of 2015 which affected the Nigerian economy more than any other oil producing countries across the globe.

According to him, “In the world of today, no country of over 170 million population like Nigeria can survive with mono economy in the midst of alarming rate of corruption in the sector and especially when such product is highly competitive and has a comparative economy valued advantage like crude oil.

“It is high time, Nigerian government started to be more concerned and serious on diversification of the economy as against the rhetorical music of diversifying without such in reality and action.

“To build a dependable economy hub for a state requires sincerity and commitment on the path of our leaders and such leaders need a lot of sacrifices to achieve a good result.

“Nigeria is no doubt a complex nation with many languages, cultures, religions and traditions, therefore to get people together in such atmosphere in order to speak in one voice requires the grace of God, sacrifices and self discipline at all times.

“It is now imperative for Nigerian government at levels to redirect their energy on how to bring about real development into the nation through other sources of direct and indirect investment opportunities like exploration of our neglected mineral sector in the country apart from oil money alone.

“Nigeria is a blessed nation with many resources both human and natural, but the problem with us is lack of desired will to tap the opportunity placed at our doorstep by the nature.

“Due to the discovery of oil in 1956, the mining industry which was already at its peak between 1930s and 1950s was neglected. The development has led to Nigeria importing nearly all mineral resources including salt and iron ore, it could ordinarily produce domestically.

“Nigeria was a major producer of Tin, Coal and Columbite in 1940s after the commencement of organised mining in 1903 when the British colonial government created mineral survey of the North protectorates with that of South created a year after.”