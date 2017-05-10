Taraba, Dangote Partner On Sugar Production – The Tide
|
Taraba, Dangote Partner On Sugar Production
The Tide
The Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku, says Dangote Group has commenced the establishment of a sugar plantation and a factory project in Lau Local Government Area of the state. The governor made this known recently in Jalingo, while speaking to …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!