Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Taraba Gov seeks special forces to tackle regrouping Boko Haram terrorists

Posted on May 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

TARABA State governor, Darius Ishaku has called for the deployment of special security forces in the state to root out regrouping Boko Haram terrorists whom he said were holding the people of the state hostage. Ishaku made the call on Thursday when the General Officer Commanding, GOC, of 82 Army Division, Enugu, Major General Adamu […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.