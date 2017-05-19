Taraba officials off to Kenya to train for water production

Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba on Friday said 67 officials in the state would soon leave for Kenya to acquire training on modern water production and distribution. Ishaku spoke in Jalingo while bidding farewell to the officials made up of chemical engineers, mechanical engineers, ICT specialists, accountants and sociologists. He said 50 of the officials […]

