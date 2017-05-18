Target those who incite, not campaign slogans – The Standard
|
Target those who incite, not campaign slogans
The Standard
The conduct of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will largely determine what happens on and after August 8, 2017. IEBC is the arbiter in a game of high stakes and must ensure a level playing field. If the manner of planning and …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!