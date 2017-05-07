Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tasty treat at GTB Food and Drink Fair – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Tasty treat at GTB Food and Drink Fair
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
The ever-increasing importance of food to man as a source of nutrition that provides energy for daily activities, growth, protection against diseases and general well-being has never been in doubt. So has its significance as an avenue for sustainable

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.