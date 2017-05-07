Tasty treat at GTB Food and Drink Fair

The ever-increasing importance of food to man as a source of nutrition that provides energy for daily activities, growth, protection against diseases and general well-being has never been in doubt. So has its significance as an avenue for sustainable income. From the ancient times, through the various civilizations of the Greeks, Egyptians, Africans and Asians, food, combined with regular exercise has always been promoted as the basis for sound health, if and when carefully chosen. That explains the axiom that “you are what you eat”.

It is in the light of this that one appreciates the eggheads at the Guarantee Trust Bank(GTB) for coming up with the noble concept of the annual Food and Drink Fair. Showcased as a 2-day event, it provides a veritable platform for food exhibition and sales event. According to the brains behind it, “it aims to project the diverse angles of the food industry by connecting various businesses involved in the production and sale of food related items to a cosmopolitan audience of food enthusiasts”. One can register as a guest or for the Master Class, or even to participate in the junior category for baking. Good enough, attendance is free, as it involves only online registration.

In retrospect, it would be recalled that the first edition which took place in 2016 attracted over 90 food and drink exhibitors, with over 25,000 guests in attendance. The huge success of the recent, second edition underscores the significance of food to the national economy as it attracted about 140 small and medium scale food businesses. What more, they were provided free stands to showcase and sell a wide spectrum of food products. These ranged from fresh organic groceries to confectionary and pastries as well as dry foods, ready- to- eat consumables, top quality crockery, wine, and champagnes.

It has also shown the connecting cord that a corporate organization has with the public. The event which held at the Food & Drink Centre at Plot 1, Water Corporation drive, Oniru, Victoria-Island, Lagos on the 30th of April and 1st of May, 2017(Workers Day) brought the business owners face-to-face with potential customers and consumers.

Another unique aspect of the fair was that it offered culinary experiences such as food and wine tastings, outdoor grills and cooking master classes with highly respected, renowned Nigerian and International chefs . Indeed, it is on record that long before the exhibition took place, colorful advert placements were made promoting it to be spear-headed by the globally acclaimed American Chef, Gerry Gavin. The man also known as a cookbook author, television host and philanthropist launched his culinary career in his home town, Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

st of May,2017. On hand to deliver the goodies to the eager customers who attended the colorful, thrilling ceremony with mouth-watering dishes on display were notable Chefs such as Abiola Akanji(Red Dish Chronicles), Jehan Powell(food blogger), Brain Malarkey, Lerato Shaylor and Tolu Eros. That was on the first day. Next came Nkesi Enyioha, Benedict Okuzu( West African Chef ambassador, Miele), Raphael Duntoye( le petite Maison), Kevin Kurry and Ronke Edoho(founder, 9jafoodie.com ), on the 1of May,2017.

What is significant also is that the bank has kept its promise to deliver a top quality exhibition and an improvement on the first edition. And it did. For instance, prior to the event, the Assistant Manager and Group Head, Communications and External Affairs at the bank, Oyinade Adegite, had promised that: “It will also provide new and exciting features such as a Farmers’ Market, where SMEs involved in agriculture will showcase and sell fresh and organic farm products, and a Baking Masterclass for children kids. There will also be a diverse range of restaurants offering mouth-watering dishes, outdoor grills, and thrilling entertainment as well as savory wine tastings to enable attendees to experience an exciting and eclectic mix of undiscovered brands and household names alike,”. That was during a press conference.

There also, she had challenged those willing to taste the delicacies that: “If you are a food lover, get set to loosen your belt for the gastronomic delights that will be served by a diverse range of restaurants offering mouth-watering dishes. If you love drinks, then prep your taste buds for savory wine tastings and finely mixed cocktails”.

All related issues considered, such an avenue as provided by GTB Plc should challenge governments through its ministry of agriculture and related parastatals to take the issue of food security and safety more seriously. Perhaps, this could be made more holistic to engage research institutes. For instance, it would be interesting to have platforms specifically dedicated to FIIRO, CRIN to publicly showcase some of their new and noteworthy research findings and products. Many of these are assisting SME entrepreneurs to make some money.

In fact, nothing should stop the organizers to reach out to NAFDAC to use this avenue to enlighten the public more on standards so far set on food safety. And of course, the role of food and drink manufacturers to strictly adhere to the existing rules and regulations. It would also do GTB Food and Drink Fair the world of good if the catch-them-young policy attracts prizes for the junior bakers.

Going by the words of Mr. Segun Agbaje, the Managing Director of GTB Plc,:” With the success of the first edition of the fair and fashion weekend events, we are encouraged to do more, thus connecting businesses to consumers, creating new markets and business opportunities for our customers”. Truly, the right step has been taken forward. Now is the time to move it to the next level. There is always adequate room for improvement and expansion. Kudos!





