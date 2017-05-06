Tattered Presidency
By Bolanle Bolawole The vexed issue of the health of President Muhammadu Buhari has become a recurring decimal but Gov. Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state would say he told us! We were the one who refused to heed Fayose’s warning.
