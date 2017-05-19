Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Taylor Swift Diss? Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj team up on New Single “Swish Swish” | Listen

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Katy Perry dropped a surprise new song Thursday night featuring Nicki Minaj called “Swish Swish”, and her fans think it’s the response to Taylor Swift they have been waiting years for. The lyrics of “Swish Swish” sound like a shot at rumored rival Taylor Swift — whose 2014 song “Bad Blood” is long-assumed to be about Perry. Listen to “Swish […]

The post Taylor Swift Diss? Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj team up on New Single “Swish Swish” | Listen appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.