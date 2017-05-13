TB Joshua donates food, N7m cash as 150 Nigerian deportees storm church [PHOTOS]

Popular Nigerian prophet, TB Joshua, has donated ₦7 million and bags of rice to over 250 Nigerian deportees who arrived from Libya Thursday night. Over 258 Nigerian returnees from Libya have arrived the country aboard a chartered Airbus A330-200 with registration mark 5A-LAT operated by Libya Airlines. The aircraft landed about 9:43pm at the Murtala […]

TB Joshua donates food, N7m cash as 150 Nigerian deportees storm church [PHOTOS]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

