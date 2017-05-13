Pages Navigation Menu

TB Joshua donates food, N7m cash as 150 Nigerian deportees storm church [PHOTOS]

Posted on May 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Popular Nigerian prophet, TB Joshua, has donated ₦7 million and bags of rice to over 250 Nigerian deportees who arrived from Libya Thursday night. Over 258 Nigerian returnees from Libya have arrived the country aboard a chartered Airbus A330-200 with registration mark 5A-LAT operated by Libya Airlines. The aircraft landed about 9:43pm at the Murtala […]

