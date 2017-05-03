TB Joshua: Nigerian govt begs Synagogue founder not to relocate to Isreal

The federal government through the Minister Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Tuesday appealed the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua (TB Joshua) to reconsider his decision to relocate from Nigeria. He said the such move will not be in the best of the country. TB Joshua on Sunday […]

TB Joshua: Nigerian govt begs Synagogue founder not to relocate to Isreal

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

