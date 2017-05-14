Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tboss blasts critics, says “empty barrels make the loudest noise”

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and second runner-up, Tokunbo Idowu, TBoss, has lashed out at critics who accuse her of keeping silence since the show ended. In an Instagram post on Sunday, TBoss wondered why she’s expected to reveal all that is going on in her life on social media. She wrote, “Hi Boss Nation, […]

Tboss blasts critics, says “empty barrels make the loudest noise”

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.