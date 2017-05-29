Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

TBoss opens up on relationship with Dino Melaye – TheNewsGuru

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

TBoss opens up on relationship with Dino Melaye
TheNewsGuru
Tokunbo Idowu a.k.a Tboss,second runner up of the 2017 Big Brother Naija reality show, has opened up on her relationship with Senator Dino Melaye. People got talking when photo of Tboss and Dino Melaye surfaced online weeks back. The picture was …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.