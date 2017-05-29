TBoss opens up on relationship with Dino Melaye – TheNewsGuru
|
TheNewsGuru
|
TBoss opens up on relationship with Dino Melaye
TheNewsGuru
Tokunbo Idowu a.k.a Tboss,second runner up of the 2017 Big Brother Naija reality show, has opened up on her relationship with Senator Dino Melaye. People got talking when photo of Tboss and Dino Melaye surfaced online weeks back. The picture was …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!