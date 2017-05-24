TBoss Shares Adorable Photos With Marvis | Photos

Big Brother Naija 2017 2nd runner up Tokunbo Idowu popularly known as TBoss shared these beautiful makeup photos with fellow ex housemate, Marvis. Seems they caught up for a photoshoot. See more photos below… Source: Naijaloaded

The post TBoss Shares Adorable Photos With Marvis | Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

