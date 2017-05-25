TBoss Shares Adorable Photos With Marvis [See Photos]
Big Brother Naija 2017 2nd runner up Tokunbo Idowu popularly known as TBoss shared these beautiful makeup photos with fellow ex housemate, Marvis. Seems they caught up for a photoshoot. See more photos below… Source: Instagram
The post TBoss Shares Adorable Photos With Marvis [See Photos] appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
