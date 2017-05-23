TCN Boost Transformer Capacity in Abuja, Borno, Gombe, Lagos States

Ejiofor Alike

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has supplied new transformers in Katampe area of Abuja, Damboa in Borno State, Gombe in Gombe State and Alagbon area of Lagos State.

TCN’s General Manager in charge of Public Affairs, Mrs. Seun Olagunju, said in a statement at the weekend that the company had successfully completed the installation of 30MVA, 132/33kV power transformer in its Gombe State Transmission Substation.

According to her, the installation of a 30MVA, 132/33kV power transformer was in response to the continued increase in load demand from the distribution company supplying electricity to the state capital and its environs.

She stated that the newly installed 30MVA 132/33kV power transformer, which was moved to Gombe 132kV Substation from Yola Transmission Station, increased the station’s capacity from 105MVA to 135MVA.

The increase in capacity, she added positively impacted power supply to distribution load centres in Gombe and its environs.

In a related development, TCN has also successfully installed two 66MVA 132/33kV power transformers in its Katampe and Alagbon Transmission Stations in Abuja and Lagos respectively, increasing bulk load wheeling capacity of Katampe Transmission sub-station at 132kV voltage level, from 120MVA to 126MVA and Alagbon Substation capacity to 312MVA on 132kV voltage level.

The transformer capacity in Damboa Transmission Substation was also increased by 40MVA with the installation of a 40MVA, 132/33kV mobile power transformer which has been energised.

Olagunju said the Damboa Substation, previously a 60MVA 132/33kV capacity transmission station with fully equipped control room and staff quarters was completely destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents on July 4, 2014.

As a result of the incident, she said bulk power transmission to Damboa and environs reduced by 60MVA.

“Notwithstanding the volatile nature of the area however, TCN initiated the process for procurement and installation of a 40MVA 132/33kV mobile power transformer, in an attempt to bridge the shortfall in bulk electricity transmission to distribution load centers that supply the electricity to Damboa and environs,” she added.

She further noted that installation works on the new mobile 40MVA 132/33kV power transformer commenced on April 4, 2017 and was completed as well as energised onMay 7, 2017, adding that the Mobile power transformer was installed in-house by TCN engineers.

“The entire transformers installation processes including civil works,were carried out wholly by TCN in-house engineers.The transformers are all fully loaded and efficiently wheeling power to various distribution load centers within the country. TCN reiterates its commitment to continue to expand its transmission capacity to ensure that it continues to stay above the generation curve while efficiently moving bulk electricity from generation companies to distribution load centers nationwide,” Olagunju explained.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

