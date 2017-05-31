Pages Navigation Menu

Teacher who spent 7 years in prison for sleeping with her student, 12, and having his two children seek for divorce after 20 years

Posted on May 31, 2017

Vili Fualaau has filed for legal separation from Mary Kay Letourneau, 20 years after he first fell in love with his then-grade school teacher. Fualaau submitted paperwork on May 9 in Issaquah, Washington seeking to end to his 12-year marriage to Letourneau, who is the mother of his two children. The documents state that the […]

