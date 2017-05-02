Teachers Council tasks 267 inductees to adhere to teaching rules

Two Hundred and Sixty-Seven (267) Bachelor Degree holders in Education from the Faculty of Education and Arts, Ibrahim Babangida University, Lapai, were on Tuesday inducted into the teaching profession.

Mr Baba Apatu, the Institution Public Relations Officer said in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Minna that the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) conducted the induction in Lapai, Niger.

Speaking while administrating oath of induction at the University , Prof Josiah Ajiboye, Registrar of the Council, charged the new members not to engage in any act that would undermine the teaching profession.

He said that the Teachers Council has the right to withdrawn the certificate of any teacher found wanting and necessary disciplinary measures would also applied.

He also enjoined the University management to introduce a training programme for faculty’s members without teaching background.

In his remarks at the occasion, Prof. Mohammad Maiturare ,Vice-Chancellor of the University, assured the management of the Teachers Council of the University’s support and cooperation to its activities at all times.

He said that effort would be made in due course to establish post doctoral Teaching Training programme for faculty members of the University without requisite teaching background.

Also speaking, the Dean Faculty of Education and Arts, Dr Mohammed Sabe, said that the induction exercise was a basic requirement for every professional teacher before being admitted into the Teachers Council.

