Teachers Who Ordered Student To Remove Her Bra At Exam Centre Suspended

A prominent school in the southern Indian state of Kerala on Tuesday suspended four of its teachers for harassing female students over dress code during a national-level medical entrance examination on Sunday.

The suspension is coming barely a day after authorities in the state initiated a probe into allegations that an 18-year-old student was forced to remove her bra at the school that acted as one of the various exam centres as part of stringent measures to stop cheating in the school, The Guardian reports

It was gathered that hundreds of students sat for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test for admissions to undergraduate medical courses across the country.

“We have suspended four teachers after a preliminary probe found them guilty of harassing female students during the National Eligibility and Entrance Test. “The suspension is, in fact, part of disciplinary action against the four teachers,” an official of TISK English Medium School in Kannur, Southern India, said.

Also speaking on the matter, the school principal, Jalaluddin K., said:

“We have clear instructions that if the metal detector beeps, no one can be allowed inside. “Whenever it beeped, we told students to remove what they have.”

According to one of the students’ mother:

“My daughter went inside the centre only to return a few minutes later to hand over her bra. “As she entered the centre, the metal detector at the gate beeped due to the metal strap of the bra. “Many others were forced to undergo the same ordeal. “She was told to remove the innerwear for security, to prevent cheating.”

Kannur’s District Collector M.M. Ali said that he would look into the allegations, while the State Human Rights Commission condemned the incident and also sought a report from the district authorities.

