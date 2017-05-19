Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tears and pain as aspirant’s three children, MCA murdered – The Standard

Posted on May 19, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Standard

Tears and pain as aspirant's three children, MCA murdered
The Standard
Kapsoya MCA aspirant James Ratemo and his wife Ebby, in deep grief following the death of their three children who were found murdered in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County. (Photo: Peter Ochieng'/Standard). A cloud hang over election politics Friday after a …
Shock, agony as MCA aspirant's three sons found deadDaily Nation

all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.