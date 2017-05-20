Pages Navigation Menu

Tears as 82 Chibok girls are reunited with their parents [VIDEO]

Posted on May 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Parents of the 82 Chibok girls who were recently released by Boko Haram, on Saturday met their daughters for the first time in three years. It was an emotional reunion, as the parents tightly clinched unto their children and tears flowed freely. The parents had arrived in Abuja earlier in the day. Recall that a […]

