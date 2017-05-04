Tears as Lagos State Govt demolishes Sabo market in Ikorodu overnight (Photos/Video)
The Lagos State Government has demolished Sabo market, Ikorodu overnight.
These photos and video shows distraught owners wailing as they woke up to see that their place of businesses have been brought down. More after the cut….
Video below…
VIDEO: Distraught owners wail as Lagos State Govt demolishes Sabo market in IKORODU overnight pic.twitter.com/PYO0bQnIxT
— Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) May 4, 2017
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!