Tears as Lagos State Govt demolishes Sabo market in Ikorodu overnight (Photos/Video)

The Lagos State Government has demolished Sabo market, Ikorodu overnight.

These photos and video shows distraught owners wailing as they woke up to see that their place of businesses have been brought down. More after the cut….



Video below…

VIDEO: Distraught owners wail as Lagos State Govt demolishes Sabo market in IKORODU overnight pic.twitter.com/PYO0bQnIxT — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) May 4, 2017

