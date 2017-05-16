Tears Flow as Beautiful Nigerian Lady Who Died at a Lagos Hospital During Childbirth Buried (Photos)

A pretty young mother of two who died tragically on April 30th, 2017, while giving birth to her third child (who also died), has been laid to rest amid tears in Awka, Anambra state.

The woman is identified as Chisom Okereke.

According to family sources, Chisom was abandoned and left unattended to deal with labour pains and other pregnancy complications at the Magodo Specialist Hospital.

The family had accused the hospital of causing the death of the woman as they ask for justice on her case.

She was said to have had two children at the same hospital before she went there to deliver the third which later turned out to be ‘a great mistake.

Chukwudi Kalu, who narrated the story on Facebook wrote;