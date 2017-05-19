Tears Flow as Many Mourn Late Nollywood Actress, Moji Olaiya at Her Lagos Home (Photos)

Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya is dead.

42 year old Nollywood actress who delivered a baby two months ago died from birth complications in Canada last night.

This sad news shock the Nigerian movie industry and the entiree Nigerians yesterday morning.

A visit to her Magodo-Isheri family house in Lagos revealed a very tense and sorrowful atmosphere with her colleagues and aged mum whom everyone around simply referred to as ‘Alhaja’ were all in disbelief and tears.

Some of the actresses spotted include; Ronke Oshodi Oke, Doris Simeon, Bisi Ibidapo-Obe and others. See more photos below: