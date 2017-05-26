Tears Flow as Popular Nollywood Actor, Olumide Bakare Buried in Ibadan (Photos)

Popular Nollywood actor, Olumide Bakare, who died after a heart ailment in on April 22, 2017, has been finally laid to eternal rest in his hometown of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital on Friday.



The funeral service held erailier this morning at St. James Anglican Cathedral Church, and afterwards, he was buried at St. James Cemetery, Ijokodo, Ibadan.

Wiht tears and hearbreking Family and Frineds laid late Olumide Bakare to rest.

A wake-keep / service of songs was held on Thursday, May 25, 2017, at St. James Cathedral, Oke Bola Ibadan.

Before his death, Bakare was ill for over a year. He was discharged from the University College Hospital (UCH) in 2016.

On April 22, Bakare was rushed to the hospital after his health got worse, but he was declared dead on arrival.

The late actor was popular for his role in “Edun Ara,” “Edun Ara,” “Gbogbolomo” among others.

Olumide Bakare is survived by his wife, Adekunbi Bakare and four children. See more photo below:

Photo credit: Goldmyne TV