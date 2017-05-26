Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tears Flow as Popular Nollywood Actor, Olumide Bakare Buried in Ibadan (Photos)

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Popular Nollywood actor, Olumide Bakare, who died after a heart ailment in on April 22, 2017, has been finally laid to eternal rest in his hometown of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital on Friday.

 
The funeral service held erailier this morning at St. James Anglican Cathedral Church, and afterwards, he was buried at St. James Cemetery, Ijokodo, Ibadan.

Wiht tears and hearbreking Family and Frineds laid late Olumide Bakare to rest.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

A wake-keep / service of songs was held on Thursday, May 25, 2017, at St. James Cathedral, Oke Bola Ibadan.

Before his death, Bakare was ill for over a year. He was discharged from the University College Hospital (UCH) in 2016.

On April 22, Bakare was rushed to the hospital after his health got worse, but he was declared dead on arrival.

The late actor was popular for his role in “Edun Ara,” “Edun Ara,” “Gbogbolomo” among others.

Olumide Bakare is survived by his wife, Adekunbi Bakare and four children. See more photo below:

Photo credit: Goldmyne TV

The post Tears Flow as Popular Nollywood Actor, Olumide Bakare Buried in Ibadan (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.