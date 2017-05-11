Technical Officer, Clinical Services at FHI 360 – Akwa-Ibom

FHI 360, is recruiting to fill the position of: Technical Officer, Clinical Services. The position is located in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State. Interested candidates should possess MB.BS/MD/PHD or similar degree, with at least 1 year work experience.

This post was syndicated from Hotnigerianjobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

